About: Our Mission

“To provide edifying entertainment for God’s children of all ages.”

About: Fantastic Faith

Welcome to Fantastic Faith!

Faith Carpenter is a little girl with a big imagination. Sometimes too big. It gets her in trouble at times but is entertaining (we hope) all the time. And, mixed with her love of Jesus and the Bible, fantastic things can – and do – happen.

Our primary mission is to spread the good news with creativity and a light heart. This is why Fantastic Faith is totally free! It’s also why we encourage everyone to share our content via email or social media. The single panel posts are specifically designed for social media, so feel free to copy and paste if so inclined. Nothing would make us happier than for our humble little cartoons to go viral!

Our secondary mission is for Fantastic Faith to have multiple uses. Not only can believers share our comics easily, but also use them as tracts, Bible study themes, bulletin board pinups, or just share with friends for the fun of it.

To anyone who is not a believer, we welcome you too! We do, however, highly recommend becoming a born again believer and reading the Bible. Otherwise some of the humor or scriptural points may not be fully understood:

But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.

1 Corinthians 2:14 – New King James Version

About: Kevin Dzuban

Kevin Dzuban knew from a very young age that he wanted to be a comic artist. At first he made his own comic books using a xerox machine at the local library, which he gave away for free. However, his first professional work was “on the job training” in the United States Army, for both illustration and cartography. We could tell you more about his time there, but then we’d have to kill you. Just kidding. Maybe.

Kevin’s next job was with a monthly periodical called P.S. Magazine. Created by comic legend Will Eisner, other comic luminaries also contributed over the years, including Joe Kubert, Dan Zolnerowich, and Murphy Anderson. The latter two mentored Kevin in all aspects of comic art, design and illustration.

After a few years Kevin set off on his own to work as a freelance inker/penciler for Marvel Comics. He worked on titles such as Spider-Man, Thor, Peter Parker, Marvel Two-In-One, Master of Kung Fu, Moon Knight, and more.

A few years after that Kevin was hired by AT&T as an in-house designer and illustrator, eventually working his way up to Art Director. While there he learned more about the corporate world and expanded his skills to include animation and computer softwares such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Flash (now Animate) and more.

In the early 2000’s Kevin became a visual consultant to various clients, but mostly worked for Big Idea Productions providing animation, illustration, interactive games, activities, and designs for their VeggieTales and 3-2-1 Penguins properties.

In the mid 2000’s Kevin became a consultant for Tim Peter’s and Company, specializing in creative educational and marketing content for the Health Sciences community. He expanded his skill set again, providing Medical Illustration, animation, cartooning, and design to world class health care companies.

In 2022 Kevin launched his dream of many years, a comic strip character called Fantastic Faith, that would teach Biblical principles in an entertaining way.

Free subscribe?

For free access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update or comic post. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox!

Be a paid subscriber (under construction)

To get each post weeks before free subscribers, get special posts only for paid subscribers, news commentary, reformatted posts for paper printing, sneak previews, and much, much more.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.