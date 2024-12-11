Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Water Proof
Usually, I write Fantastic Faith to highlight a specific biblical verse or theological point, for an audience of all ages, to help edify the church in a…
Oct 29
•
Kevin Dzuban
8
9
RESIST! (Part Two)
Feel free to share this post.
Oct 8
•
Kevin Dzuban
3
4
September 2025
RESIST! (Part One)
But do it the right way.
Sep 28
•
Kevin Dzuban
3
1
Be Salt
Matthew 5:13
Sep 21
•
Kevin Dzuban
7
7
The Contender
Feel free to share this post.
Sep 14
•
Kevin Dzuban
8
3
For Charlie
Feel free to share this post.
Sep 11
•
Kevin Dzuban
10
1
The Way
Isaiah 55:8-9
Sep 7
•
Kevin Dzuban
10
2
Fantastic Faith 2.0: INTRO
An upgrade
Sep 1
•
Kevin Dzuban
7
11
February 2025
The Raptor
Or, the Rapture.
Feb 8
•
Kevin Dzuban
7
6
January 2025
Messaging in Movies
What is the subtext teaching?
Jan 10
•
Kevin Dzuban
9
6
December 2024
Merry Christmas 2024
In the beginning was the Word...
Dec 11, 2024
19
12
October 2024
An Enlightening Halloween: Follow-up
A quick note about my previous post
Oct 31, 2024
•
Kevin Dzuban
5
2
© 2025 Kevin Dzuban
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts