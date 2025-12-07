“Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” – 1 Corinthians 15:58

If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9