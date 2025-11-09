A Super Idea
If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9
And not only that Jesus being real, he's indwelled His advocate, the Holy Spirit, in every believer, to spread the news about the forces of good and eternal salvation!
According to Romans 12:6: We have different gifts based on the grace that was given to us. So if your gift is prophecy, use your gift in proportion to your faith. {Since Jesus graces us with heroic gifts, what does this make Jesus according to the comic books?}