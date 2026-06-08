He’s not the first, and he won’t be the last.

PS: I have an alternative website for editorial cartoons, of which this is just one sample out of many. They comment on the news and current events through various lenses — but most often Biblically, as this one does. If you would like to see more please subscribe below to get all of my editorial cartoons sent to your email inbox, for FREE!

If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9