My apologies for the lengthy time between posts. I am currently working on multiple projects at the same time. One in particular, about why God allows evil to continue in the world, is turning out to be a bit more complicated than anticipated. That question has never been answered to my satisfaction, even by the experts. Hopefully, it will be worth the wait.

Blessings to all, and have a very happy Resurrection Day!

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If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9