Fantastic Faith

Fantastic Faith

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Randolph Directo's avatar
Randolph Directo
Apr 5

And the LORD smelled a sweet savour; and the LORD said in his heart, I will not again curse the ground any more for man's sake; for the imagination of man's heart is evil from his youth; neither will I again strike any more every thing living, as I have done. [Genesis 8:21]

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