A recent news story involves a Home Depot in Dearborn Michigan that added Arabic subtitles to their English language signage:

Because there is such a large and growing muslim population in Dearborn, some see this as simple inclusion, or business acumen, to make shopping easier for the local customer base. Others, however, see this as a soft invasion because there is a history of muslims not assimilating to a new culture, but rather imposing their own culture on the host country to take over. Is this a part of that? Time will tell.

Regardless, you may be wondering why I am even discussing this in a Fantastic Faith post. Well, there are 2 reasons:

First, Fantastic Faith has mostly been about short Biblical lessons and making simple theological points in an entertaining way. Which was fine, until now.

Second, due to changes in the culture, I need to move Fantastic Faith more towards real world events. It’s important to understand that the Bible and theology are not just short anecdotes that make life nicer. Instead, there are important concepts that impact our lives in direct ways every day, if we see them from a Biblical perspective.

On the surface this story about Arabic signage in Home Depot may seem like much ado about nothing. However, it’s part of a larger picture with biblical warnings.

The very first of the Ten Commandments notes to, ‘Have no other Gods before me’ Over the centuries Israel was warned and punished for breaking that commandment, often with dire consequences. Usually, it didn’t happen overnight. At first, Israel would have strong faith and follow the commandments. But slowly, over time, they would trade with other nations, take spouses from other cultures, and with that would come other religions and customs. Eventually, those other religions and customs would grow in proportion to the population until they challenged the one true God of Israel. Breaking the first commandment on a national level. Sometimes leading to disaster.

The founders made a similar pact with God as ancient Israel did. The United States Declaration of Independence notes God four times, and at the end appeals to ‘The Supreme Judge of the World’ for the ‘protection of divine providence.’ In return, We The People would be faithful to God. Thus, the first amendment protects religious freedom. Congress opens every session with a prayer. One of the first acts of congress was to purchase Bibles. Government officials are sworn in on the Bible (until recently). Nine of the original 13 state constitutions required a specific declaration of faith in God for officeholders. For over 200 years most American schools had prayer and taught the Bible. In the 1950’s, our national motto became ‘In God We Trust’. And, in 1954, President Eisenhower added ‘One Nation Under God’ to the Pledge of Allegiance. This was the peak of American faith. A national culture highly influenced by God and the Bible – but not a theocracy.

A few years later, however, America became complacent. In the face of post war success and largess, the nation became more materialistic and less spiritual. Encouraged by marxist immigrants and ideology, what the Bible calls the ‘spirit of the antichrist’ slowly but surely began to influence public opinion and hinder faith. In the 1960’s both prayer and the Bible were removed from schools. With the public now less Biblically informed, alternate spiritual influences crept in. Eastern mysticism and paganism grew. Book stores replaced the scary ‘Occult’ section with the friendlier sounding ‘New age’ section – the same demonic occult teachings but with a nicer name. Media outlets played down the Judeo-Christian heritage of America and promoted atheism as more ‘enlightened’.

Our Judeo-Christian culture is slowly being replaced by Marxist and Islamic Culture. English is shifting to Arabic. At least in Home Depot. Is this another sign of decline?

We’ve come a long way over the last few decades. And, in my opinion, are coming very close to the wayward ways that spelled disaster for ancient Israel. It’s not too late to turn it around, but it will take time and effort, enhanced with love and truth.

The spirit of antichrist now challenges us with marxism, socialism, communism, islamism, paganism and more. This is the battle of good versus evil that has been in motion since the beginning. Will you put on the full armor of God, and fight the good fight to protect America, a nation that prospered with God’s blessings? Or will we give up the faith, and suffer a fate similar to ancient Israel?

To succeed, all we must to do is have faith as the founding fathers did and publicly acknowledge, and fight for, the one true God of the Bible, Jesus Christ.

Let there be no other gods before Him.

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If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9