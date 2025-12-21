Merry Christmas!
2025
If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9
Merry Christmas to you and your family, Kevin!
Merry Christmas Kevin. Thank you for sharing your gift.