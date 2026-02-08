One Day...
...in the Lfe of a Christian Girl
If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9
Faith is on the right track!
1 John 2:15-17:
15 Do not love the world [of sin that opposes God and His precepts], nor the things that are in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. 16 For all that is in the world—the lust and sensual craving of the flesh and the lust and longing of the eyes and the boastful pride of life [pretentious confidence in one’s resources or in the stability of earthly things]—these do not come from the Father, but are from the world. 17 The world is passing away, and with it its lusts [the shameful pursuits and ungodly longings]; but the one who does the will of God and carries out His purposes lives forever.
-Amplified Bible
And the coming follow-up:
"One Day in the Life of a Christian Boy"
:-) 😀 😇