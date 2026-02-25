Greetings, Fantastic Faithful!

I’ve taken a short break from producing Fantastic Faith comics to create a series of editorial cartoons. It’s a long story, but I’ll keep it short:

Typically, editorial cartoons are simply an artist’s unique perspective on current events, and the name of the cartoonist is therefore the title of the series. I had the idea of making editorial cartoons with a running theme that would promote the perspective over the person, while adding a more focused and entertaining twist. Therefore, much like a regular comic strip, I would give my series a title that reflects what the running theme of the comic is about. In this case, Super-Patriots. Patriot’s fight for God and Country, while the antagonists fight for un-godly and un-american ends, but based on real world political situations and events. So, this would be an ongoing series, with a super-hero theme, but in an editorial comic format.

I could go on explaining why I am doing this, but I promised to “keep it short”. Hopefully this is enough of a lead-in to set the stage, and the comics content and messaging will be self-explanatory.

Also, I would like your feedback. Below are 5 examples of the Super-Patriots editorial comic series. Let me know what you think.

BTW: These comics are currently under review at The Patriot Post. It seemed like a natural tie-in location for a Super-Patriots political comic series, especially since they promote themselves as home to “the best humor, memes & cartoons” — but no determination has as yet been made for publication.