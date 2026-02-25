Fantastic Faith

Fantastic Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marina's avatar
Marina
8d

Wonderful - Should've been around a decade or more ago instead of the trash today's protesting kids grew up with, but - better late than never. THANK-YOU! I always share with my 11 y.o. grandson in Canada; dunno if they've signed up yet. How 'bout something that correlates today's "culture" with times the prophets were warning Israelis about in the OT?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Dzuban
Richard Kirschner's avatar
Richard Kirschner
Feb 26

I love it! More please!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kevin Dzuban
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Dzuban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture