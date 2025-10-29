Usually, I write Fantastic Faith to highlight a specific biblical verse or theological point, for an audience of all ages, to help edify the church in a memorable and entertaining way. But, recently I have written a few stories simply to promote the Christian culture in a positive and uplifting way. I believe there is a need for this slightly softer approach in certain venues, as I hope to publish FF in magazines and broaden my reader base. The story posted below, Water Proof, is one example, and the next post, A Super Idea, is in the same vein. I will continue to experiment with various storytelling formats over time, posting them here on Substack, and would appreciate any feedback.
Don’t miss a single post — get direct email delivery of each comic strip, totally FREE!
If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9
Kevin, so far your FF toons have been like "mini vacations;" it's like visiting the movies, but, afterwards, I have to get back to reality - like everyone else. Personally, I would like to see apply Holy Scripture to current events. For example, there's a miracle happening in Jamaica right now, wherein, somewhere, somehow people and their beloved animals are surviving - and they WILL pull through. In fact, there are miracles happening right now that mainstream news actors tend to avoid - because it might raise the spirits of their viewers. Pay attention to current miracles, then put them in your toons; there are amazing miracles that even the best Christians have missed, but YOU can capture them.
You can see the effort in your storytelling and art, Kevin. Jesus and His followers must be very pleased. Your email, however, mentions wanting to publish Fantastic Faith in magazines, a worthy endeavor! Just make sure that you plan format so that it can be edited for the standard size of a magazine's page. Overlapping balloons that lead your eye may make it a bit more difficult to fit. Great job!