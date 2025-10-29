Usually, I write Fantastic Faith to highlight a specific biblical verse or theological point, for an audience of all ages, to help edify the church in a memorable and entertaining way. But, recently I have written a few stories simply to promote the Christian culture in a positive and uplifting way. I believe there is a need for this slightly softer approach in certain venues, as I hope to publish FF in magazines and broaden my reader base. The story posted below, Water Proof, is one example, and the next post, A Super Idea, is in the same vein. I will continue to experiment with various storytelling formats over time, posting them here on Substack, and would appreciate any feedback.

If you say that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9